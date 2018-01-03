Frank Dalleres

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger resumed his attack on refereeing standards despite seeing his team snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling Premier League derby with Chelsea.

Wing-back Hector Bellerin conjured a 92nd-minute equaliser after the visitors had responded to midfielder Jack Wilshere’s opener with goals from forward Eden Hazard and wide man Marcos Alonso.

But Wenger complained afterwards at referee Anthony Taylor‘s decision to award a penalty to Chelsea, converted by Hazard to level the game, for Bellerin’s kick on the Belgium star.

The Frenchman is already facing punishment from the Football Association for protesting the spot-kick given against Arsenal at West Brom on Sunday and he reiterated his view that some refereeing has been substandard.

Wenger said: “It was a great game and we showed great mental resources. I knew before the game that the last 20 minutes would be difficult for us because we had a big disadvantage with the schedule. We got again a farcical decision on the penalty but we knew that as well before so we had to deal with that.”

He said he would contest his FA charge “100 per cent”, adding: “You can listen to every interview I said and I stick to everything without any problem.”

Bellerin’s late strike prevented Chelsea from reclaiming second pace from Manchester United. Arsenal remain sixth.

”This game was exciting for people who watched, less for us,” said Blues manager Conte, who has won just once in six games against Arsenal. “Because when you are winning 2-1 and there are two minutes to go you have to win the game, especially against a great team like Arsenal. The final result is good but at the end of the game there is a lot of disappointment.”

Arsenal started brightly, Alexis Sanchez hitting both posts with one effort and Alexandre Lacazette extending Thibaut Courtois with another. At the other end Chelsea carved the hosts open only for Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas to waste clear chances.

Wilshere sparked a frantic half hour when his rising left-footed drive beat Courtois at his near post in the 63rd minute. It was the England midfielder’s first top-flight goal since May 2015.

Chelsea quickly levelled from the spot and Alonso appeared to have completed a famous comeback six minutes from time when he beat Shkodran Mustafi to tap in a low David Zappacosta cross.

Deep into stoppage time Bellerin struck with a rasping half-volley, although there was still time for Morata to miss another one-on-one and Zappacosta to rattle the crossbar with rebound.

“Maybe I would have gone home and committed suicide,” Wenger half-joked.