Ross McLean

UNSETTLED Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to miss Friday’s FA Cup third round clash with Merseyside rivals Everton due to the thigh injury which ruled him out of Monday’s Premier League tussle with Burnley.

Liverpool are braced for a further approach from Barcelona for Coutinho this month after the La Liga leaders courted him during the summer.

“Coutinho plays for another team and he is a great player for that team. If he plays for Barca in the future or not, I don’t know,” said Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde last night.

Barcelona tabled three bids in the close season, the final being £118m which included add-ons exceeding £30m, yet Liverpool stood firm and rejected a transfer request from the 25-year-old.

Coutinho was at Liverpool’s training base Melwood yesterday to receive further treatment for the thigh problem which prevented him taking the field in Liverpool’s last-gasp victory over the Clarets.

The Reds are resigned to being without the Brazil forward on Friday, while winger Mohamed Salah is also a doubt after being sidelined with a groin injury.