What a difference a year makes. This time last January, Next was nursing a festive hangover after its shares plummeted 10 per cent following disappointing Christmas sales, leading it to warn full-year profits could tumble.

But results revealed by the high street stalwart yesterday were positively brimming with festive cheer, with sales rising 1.5 per cent over the period as people rushed to stave off the cold with Christmas jumpers. The news confounded expectations, which had forecast far gloomier figures.

Given the fact Next is often regarded as a bellwether for the high street, it is tempting to get excited. But analysts adopted a rather more cautious view, pointing out the comparatives were, shall we say, rather flattering. Although Next boss Lord Wolfson’s decision to buy back £300m of shares was lauded, one wag suggested there may have been more to it than meets the eye.

“When a company announces slightly better than expected numbers, and that it intends to spend £300m buying more of its own shares, a positive market reaction is guaranteed,” said independent retail analyst Richard Hyman.

Footfall figures published in the days after Christmas might provide a better indication as to how the rest of the market fared. High street footfall fell 4.7 per cent on Boxing Day, according to Springboard, after a a 4.9 per cent decrease in footfall during the first half of December.

Admittedly, it may be that the shape of the year is simply shifting: figures from Westfield, also published yesterday, indicated Black Friday may be replacing the Boxing Day sales, with just a third of the bargain hunters who descended on its UK shopping centres for the former showing up for the latter.

Still, it is all to play for when it comes to the high street’s other listed clothing retailers, with Ted Baker, M&S, Debenhams and John Lewis all slated to report next week. Although, as those in the retail biz are sorely aware, one festive jumper does not make a Christmas.

