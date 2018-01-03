Alys Key

Black Friday became the peak shopping time during the Christmas period at London's Westfield shopping centres this year.

More than double the 320,000 people who came for Boxing Day sales turned up for a three-day shopping weekend over Black Friday, with 850,000 bargain-hunters descending on Stratford and White City.

This slightly pipped the last-minute rush on the weekend just before Christmas, when 800,000 people came for the more traditional mad dash for presents.

While footfall statistics have consistently shown a downturn in visits to shopping centres, Westfield benefited from the draw of its live events during the holiday season, including guest star Gwen Stefani turning on the Christmas lights.

The figures demonstrate that Black Friday has firmly shifted the beginning of the Christmas shopping boom earlier, leaving the tail-end of the season struggling.

Yesterday it emerged that shopper numbers slumped on New Year's Eve, rounding off what many retailers feared would be a disappointing December.

But Next's surprisingly cheery Christmas sales figures gave hope to the retail industry this morning, boosting the share prices of other retailers as investors anticipated a slightly better Christmas performance all-round.

