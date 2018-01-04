Today's City Moves cover financial services, energy and rural finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Bibby Financial Services

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed experienced financier, John Nelson as head of corporate for the central and southern regions as it looks to grow its corporate funding support throughout the UK. John, a chartered banker, joins BFS with 20 years’ experience in commercial finance – including 13 years in banking – having held roles at Lloyds Commercial Finance, GE Capital, RBS and Metrobank. Most recently John was managing director for asset-based lending at IGF Group, where he headed up teams responsible for structuring transactions for growth, refinancing, restructuring, MBOs and MBIs. John will head up a team of corporate managers tasked with developing ABL and larger-ticket invoice finance deals.

Opus Energy

Business energy supplier, Opus Energy, has appointed Barry Campbell as its first head of business change. The role will involve the design and delivery of key changes that will underpin Opus Energy’s business strategy over the next three-to-five years. Barry will be leading the company’s newly-formed business change function, merging and extending the capabilities of existing Opus Energy teams under his leadership. He will have responsibility for creating and leading a plan that will help the company to continue its standing as the leading challenger brand to the Big Six energy suppliers. He has extensive experience in the energy sector, joining Opus Energy from Centrica, where he had spent 17 years. His most recent role was digital transformation programme manager, a position that saw him create and deliver two critical transformation programmes for British Gas Online.

Folk2folk

Folk2folk, the national, award-winning lending platform for local and rural business announces the appointment of Giles Cross to the position of chief executive with immediate effect. Giles joined Folk2folk as chief marketing officer in June 2017 and has been instrumental in defining brand, driving awareness and sales within his first two quarters. He brings over 25 years’ financial services experience to Folk2folk and was most recently a member of the senior leadership teams at wealth managers Sanlam UK and The English Mutual Group. He is a firm believer in the ability and responsibility of the financial services sector to be a driving force for good in society. As chief executive officer, Giles will implement the company’s business strategy, positioning Folk2folk as the “go-to” provider for rural and entrepreneurial local businesses looking to secure finance for growth, development and diversification

