How to invest for your children

If you have young children, investing on their behalf is probably not going to be at the top of your day-to-day priority list – it’s far more likely that you’ll be focused on school runs and whipping up family meals instead.

But with the mass of research suggesting younger generations are increasingly worse off than their parents, it’s worth taking some time to put cash aside for your kids. After all, time is an investor’s best friend, and time is what children have in abundance.

It’s this lengthy time horizon that prompts many parents to ramp up the risk when it comes to investing for their children. For example, looking at which funds are the most popular in Junior Isas, Darius McDermott, managing director of fund rating agency FundCalibre, says there is a high allocation to global funds, emerging markets or Asia funds, as well as funds that have a bias towards smaller companies.

While these assets are higher up the risk scale, they should get you a decent return, particularly over a long time horizon.

There’s definitely no harm in allocating to assets which are riskier than those in your own portfolio because your children aren’t yet relying on those investments to live on – whereas you might be soon.

However, you still need to bear in mind that this money is for your child’s future, meaning it’s important to be responsible when making investment decisions on their behalf.

“This effectively means making prudent investment decisions, rather than basing decisions on reckless speculation and gambling money away,” warns Adrian Lowcock, investment director at Architas.

But when choosing funds, Lowcock advises against investing in niche products, because they have the potential to rise strongly and fall back again, meaning they need regular monitoring as a result.

So it’s probably best to avoid funds that invest in biotech, cryptocurrency, or renewable energy, for example.

Aside from the risk factor, when investing for your child, the first thing is to decide whether you’re going to invest for when they become an adult, or whether you want to stretch out the time horizon to help them save for their retirement (which might seem like a lifetime away).

If you’re looking to invest for your child when they hit adulthood, then consider the Junior Isa, which lets you invest tax-free and has an annual allowance of £4,128.

The stocks and shares Isa proves popular among parents – with figures from FundCalibre indicating that a whopping 87 per cent of parents opt for this type of account.

Beyond being a simple tax-efficient wrapper which allows anyone to contribute, Lowcock says the Isa is a good way to engage with your child on the concepts of saving and investing, because it gives them the chance to make decisions with you.

If you put just £50 into the Isa each month, this could add up to £17,500 over 18 years, assuming the pot will grow at an annual rate of five per cent.

Yet the Isa comes with a caveat: while every parent wants their child to grow into a responsible adult, there’s no guarantee that this will happen, and being able to access a lump sum when they hit 18 could be asking for trouble.

If they’re like most 18 year olds, they’re probably not going to treat their financial future with the responsibility it deserves.

McDermott also points out that parents are more likely to commit regular savings into Junior Isas, with around 80 per cent opting for this method of saving, whereas Adult Isas tend to be more lump sum.

So if you’ve got a really long-term horizon, why not set up the junior version of a self invested personal pension (Sipp)?

Investing for your child’s retirement might seem ludicrous, but thinking so long-term means that you can make a huge difference to their financial future, just by putting a small sum of money away every month.

Up to £3,600 can be saved into the Junior Sipp per tax year, with the government automatically topping up payments with 20 per cent tax relief. This means total contributions only need to be £2,880 to hit the maximum.

We’ve all heard the warnings about the pensions gap in the UK, which is getting worse as young people are bogged down by stagnant wages and high property prices, especially if they no longer have the luxury of generous final salary schemes.

So injecting cash into your child’s Sipp can help to reduce one of the biggest challenges facing the next generation and can free up your child to focus on the more immediate challenges life throws at us, says Lowcock.

A Sipp is also a tax-efficient product which is great for long-term compounding, but the child can only access their cash when they reach the age of 55 (although bear in mind the pension age is likely to have increased further by the time they hit retirement age).

Lowcock says: “teaching a child to think so long-term is a huge task, but one that would give them a significant advantage when it comes to looking after their own finances.”

Investing for your children means you have the chance to give them a headstart.

And the earlier you plant the cash, the sooner it will grow into a full-blown investment that both you and your kids will be grateful for.

No doubt they will thank you for it later too – even if they don’t now.