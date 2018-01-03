The Kensington Roof Gardens is closing after 37 years

Emma Haslett

It survived two direct hits from enemy bombers during World War Two, but now one of the capital's most iconic venues is to close its doors.

Kensington Roof Gardens, which launched in its current guise 1981, said it was shutting up shop thanks to tumbling profits.

"In an ever changing London market The Roof Gardens has stood the test of time but in the face of unpredictable market conditions and a challenge to remain profitable, we feel that the time has come for us to close our doors," it said in a statement.

The Roof Gardens, on Kensington High Street, dates back to the 1930s, and is home to a flock of flamingos, a flowing stream stocked with fish, and a Spanish garden based on the Alhambra in Granada.

The venue has been owned by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Limited Edition since the 1980s, while the Babylon Restaurant opened in 2001.

"For over 35 years it has played a key part in the London nightlife scene, showcasing top DJs and live musical talent from across the decades as well as hosting numerous events, showbiz parties, award ceremonies, weddings and dinners in its award-winning restaurant," it added today.

"We are certain The Roof Gardens will continue to be one of London’s most spectacular and extraordinary landmarks and look forward to seeing what’s next for this beautiful venue."

