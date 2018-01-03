Caitlin Morrison

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has confirmed that it's launched an investigation into Poundland ads released in the run up to Christmas.

The discount store chain's social media output went a bit NSFW, as the firm tweeted a series of pictures depicting an elf getting up to all manner of mischief.

The risqué campaign has already got tea brand Twinings hot and bothered, given one of its products was featured in one of the images.

At the time, Twinings said: "We are aware of an image that is circulating that misuses our product. This is to confirm that we had no involvement in this and that it is obviously not reflective of our brand values." Poundland then removed the branded product from the image.

And today, the ASA confirmed that it has "received around 80 complaints about the Poundland tweets".

"The general nature of the complaints is that the ads (tweets) are offensive for their depiction of toy characters and other items which have been displayed in a sexualised manner, and are unsuitable to be displayed in an untargeted medium where children could see them," an ASA spokesperson said.

"I can confirm that we have launched an investigation."

In response, Poundland said: "Storm in a tea cup. It’s actually 23 complaints contrasted with thousands of people who said they loved our naughty elf pictures - not least because it reminded them that Britain is famous for the saucy postcard and panto.

"We’re just pleased the number of people who didn’t get the joke is so small."