Plus500 shares soar as bitcoin boom helps drive a strong 2017

Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 rose more than 16 per cent this morning after the company said it expects full-year profits to beat market expectations, helped by a rise the popularity of cryptocurrencies.

The firm's Aim-listed share price was up 16.51 per cent at 1,027p in morning trading as it said it achieved record quarterly revenues in the final quarter of 2017 and around 246,000 new customers during the year, up from 104,432 the previous year

In a trading update, Plus500 said it experienced "strong volumes" in cryptocurrency contracts for differences (CFDs), which it first introduced in 2013. It said its "broad offering" allows customers to participate in the volatility of multiple cryptocurrencies without owning the underlying asset.

Bitcoin, which is notoriously volatile, neared a value of $20,000 last month after a stunning rise over 2017. Today, the cryptocurrency was trading at around $15,000 a coin.

"We are pleased to announce another strong period in both revenues and profits," said chief executive Asaf Elimelech. He added that the figures demonstrated the company's "ability to serve our customers' trading needs through product innovation and technology leadership".

​UK spreadbetting firms' shares were hit last month when European regulators revealed a tighter than expected clampdown on the sector.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it wanted to dramatically reduce CFD limits to levels lower than previously laid out by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA said it supported the latest ESMA proposals.

Plus500 will report its full-year results before the end of February.

