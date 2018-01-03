Alys Key

Restaurant group Gaucho appointed a new chief executive to replace founder Zeev Godik, who left last year amid rumours he was forced out.

Oliver Meakin, currently boss of Maplin Electronics will take the reins of the Argentine steak restaurant chain at the end of the month.

He is a former colleague of Gaucho's new chairman Paul Mason, who was chief executive of retailer Somerfield while Meakin was a strategy, business development and business systems director. He has also previously headed up Miller & Carter, a steakhouse under the Mitchells & Butlers umbrella.

Mason commented: “After working with Oli at Somerfield I am confident that he will bring not only his expertise in developing retail and food businesses to the role, but also his trademark energy and hands-on approach as we continue to pursue our ambitious plans for UK and international growth."

Gaucho has experienced a period of rapid change over the past two years, with many senior staff members leaving as it fights to stay ahead in the increasingly competitive casual dining market.

Industry sources told City A.M. last year there was "no way" founder and CEO of over four decades Zeev Godik would have stood down if there had been no pressure from the board.

It currently has 22 sites in the UK and a handful of international locations.

