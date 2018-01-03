Caitlin Morrison

London is still subject to a yellow warning for wind, after Storm Eleanor battered the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 100mph overnight.

The Met Office had warned of winds of up to 80 mph, but the latest named storm surpassed expectations. More than 12,000 homes were left with no electricity in Northern Ireland, while 2,700 properties lost power in England.

Earlier today, Tube services were affected by a fallen tree on the tracks at Ickenham.

The Met Office said today will be a "very windy day with squally, locally heavy, showers for some" in the capital and the wider south east region.

Meanwhile, parts of Hampstead Heath will remain closed today. The City of London Corporation, which maintains the Heath, said Golders Hill Park, The Hill Garden and Highgate Wood will not open today, due to Storm Eleanor.