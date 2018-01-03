Tube services disrupted due to a fallen tree on the tracks

Caitlin Morrison

A fallen tree on the Tube track is causing delays on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines this morning.

There is no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge on the Piccadilly line due to a tree on the track at Ickenham. There are also severe delays between Rayners Lane and Acton.

No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to a tree on the track at Ickenham. Tickets accepted on Local London Buses. Severe delays between Rayners Lane and Acton Town.



On the Metropolitan line, there are severe delays between Uxbridge and Harrow on the Hill, with delays also occurring between Harrow on the Hill and Aldgate.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on local London buses.