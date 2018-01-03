Rebecca Smith

US President Donald Trump has continued his heated row with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying his nuclear button is "much bigger" and "more powerful".

In a tweet sent in the early hours of this morning UK time, Trump rebuked comments made by Kim earlier in the week, saying his nuclear launch button was always on his table.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

During a televised New Year's Day speech, Kim said: "The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat."

"This year we should focus on mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment," he added.

"These weapons will be used only if our security is threatened."

The comments are the latest in a tense back and forth between the two world leaders, with Kim calling Trump a "dotard", while Trump has previously branded Kim "Little Rocket Man".

The Chinese Envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man. Hard to believe his people, and the military, put up with living in such horrible conditions. Russia and China condemned the launch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

The President has been vocal about stopping North Korea from having the capability to strike the US mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile, and has warned the US should not be underestimated.

"The United States has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said last September.

North Korea meanwhile, has claimed it has nuclear weapons and could attack the US.

