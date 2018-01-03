Today's City Moves cover real estate, banking, corporate broking and healthcare. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

APAM

UK real estate investment and asset management specialist, APAM, has appointed Mary Lau as a property manager joining its growing property management team. Previously residential property and estate manager at Criterion Capital, Mary brings a wealth of experience with her, having been responsible for all aspects of residential property management issues (PRS) and block management for the mixed core property portfolio.

Santander UK

Santander UK has appointed Lindsey Argalas as a Banco Santander nominated non-executive director of Santander UK, effective since 1 January. Lindsey Argalas joined Banco Santander last September as chief digital and innovation officer where she is responsible for developing the bank’s digital strategy and supporting innovation throughout the group. She previously worked for software company Intuit, where she held a number of senior positions from 2008 to 2017, most recently as senior vice president, chief of staff to the CEO. Prior to that, Lindsey worked as a principal at the Boston Consulting Group for 10 years. She brings extensive international experience of driving growth and leading transformational change.

WH Ireland

WH Ireland Corporate and Institutional Broking has announced new appointments in sales and corporate broking. John Syropoulo has been appointed as director, institutional sales, natural resources. With more than 25 years in capital markets working primarily for large international banks, John brings a wealth of experience and insight to the growing capital markets team. John joins following four years as a director at Canaccord in their oil and gas and mining teams. Prior to that he worked in natural resources for Oriel Securities, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. Hayley Richardson has been appointed assistant director, corporate broking. Hayley has experience in wealth management and stock broking and joins WH Ireland Corporate and Institutional Broking from European Wealth, where she was an investment manager. Prior to that, Hayley worked in the equity sales and research departments at Panmure Gordon.

UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare, a leading international healthcare services provider, has appointed Nigel Clerkin as chief financial officer of the company. Nigel will start with UDG on 1 May 2018 and will replace Alan Ralph from that date. Alan will support the transition until his previously announced retirement in November 2018. Nigel most recently held the position of chief financial officer with Convatec Group, where he worked for the last three years.

