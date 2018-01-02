Frank Dalleres

Darts’s newest star Rob Cross has vowed to dominate the game like Phil Taylor, having upstaged the all-time great by beating him so emphatically in Monday’s World Championship final.

Cross, who only turned professional last year, denied Taylor a 17th crown and a fairytale ending to the 57-year-old’s career with a shock 7-2 victory at Alexandra Palace in London.

“I have watched Taylor for years and years and the way he has dominated, that is what I want to,” the former electrician, 27, told Sky Sports.

“On my day off, I asked myself if I was ready. I knew I was ready, I knew I was going to play well. I believed it was my time and that I was going to win and that is what I was able to do.”

Cross, who banked £400,000 for by far the biggest win of his fledgling career, said he had yet to absorb his triumph. “I’m on cloud nine,” he added. “It’s surreal. It has not settled in yet.”

He also beat world No1 Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals and has the Dutchman’s place atop the rankings in his sights.

“The win is going to help unlock a lot more inside me. I think I can play harder and I think I have another 30 per cent,” said Cross, from Hastings.

“The sleep modes I had earlier in the tournament, if I can get that out, I can bridge the gap to Michael and win as much as him and eventually I want to be the No1. I believe I can be.”

