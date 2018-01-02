Person found dead in Canary Wharf after reports of fall from building

Rebecca Smith

A person has been found dead in London's Canary Wharf after reports of someone falling from height, London Ambulance Service said.

Property firm Canary Wharf Group said in a statement: "There has been a fatality at one of our construction sites.

"All our construction workers are safe, and we are supporting the investigation being led by the emergency services."

It had earlier confirmed it was aware of an incident at One Bank Street.

We are aware of an incident at One Bank Street and are supporting Emergency Services. — Canary Wharf Group (@CanaryWharfGrp) January 2, 2018

The ambulance service said it had been called to Bank Street, next to the Heron Quays DLR station, around 9am this morning, after reports of a person falling from one of the buildings. The individual was dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.