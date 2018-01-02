Rebecca Smith

BBA Aviation has today announced the appointment of Mark Johnstone as its new chief executive.

Johnstone, currently president and chief operating officer of the group's engine repair and overhaul division, will join the board as group chief executive on 1 April 2018, and will be based in Orlando, Florida.

The FTSE 250 aviation services group chose Johnstone to take the reins after the departure of boss Simon Pryce last year. He takes over from interim chief executive Wayne Edmunds.

Johnstone, who has been at the company since March 2008 when he joined as corporate development director, said the firm was "uniquely placed to develop a range of services in the B&GA [business and general aviation] sector through our enlarged network".

BBA Aviation said the decision came after a "comprehensive internal and external search process".

Pryce's retirement was brought forward in June after BBA Aviation's "successful integration" of its acquisition of Landmark Aviation, and due to changes to his personal family circumstances impacting his ability to travel overseas extensively.

BBA Aviation chairman Sir Nigel Rudd said:

We are delighted that Mark has accepted the role. The board feels that he is the ideal candidate to lead the group forward. Mark's strategic and operational experience in finance and in managing a number of the group's businesses over the last ten years gives him a deep understanding of the company and the right skills to take on the role of group chief executive.

