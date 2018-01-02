This Tube map shows average salaries near each London Underground station

Rebecca Smith

A new London Tube map reveals which stations have the highest paid jobs around, with Barbican the top Tube stop for average salaries.

Average salaries near the Barbican top £52,000, followed by Monument at £51,222, and Bank and Cannon Street both at £51,217.

Job search engine Adzuna compiled the map by analysing average advertised salaries on offer last month at firms within a quarter of a mile from Tube stops around the capital. It found that the Waterloo & City Line was the best paid in the capital, while Victoria Line commuters lose out in comparison.

Positions based near Circle Line stops and Central Line stations came in second and third for top average salaries at £47,738 and £46,375 respectively.

At the lower end of the salary spectrum, jobs near Uxbridge offered average salaries of £21,786, while Hounslow Central and Hounslow West, as well as Hornchurch, were all ranked towards the bottom.

Top 10 best paid Tube stops 1. Barbican £52,721 2. Monument £51,222 3. Bank £51,217 4. Cannon Street £51,217 5. St. Pauls £50,583 6. Westminster £49,852 7. St. James's Park £46,948 8. Charing Cross £43,994 9. Embankment £43,994 10. Oxford Circus £42,197

10 worst paid Tube stops 1. Uxbridge £21,786 2. Hounslow Central £22,437 3. Hounslow West £22,437 4. Elm Park £22,565 5. Hornchurch £22,565 6. Loughton £23,306 7. Hendon Central £23,527 8. Finchley Central £23,966 9. West Finchley £23,966 10. Watford £23,979

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "Jobseekers hoping for a step up the pay scale can pinpoint better paid positions by looking closely at location. Roles in central London typically come hand-in-hand with more money, with positions near tube stops Barbican, Monument and Bank proving most lucrative. But there are some exceptions for workers who are reluctant to commute – if you know where to look.

The Elizabeth Line, due to launch a year from now, will connect one of these high-paid hotspots – Canary Wharf – to other areas of London. The route will link Woolwich in the south, Reading in the west and Brentwood in the east to Canary Wharf, simplifying the journey to the financial district for thousands of city commuters.

