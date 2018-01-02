Storm Eleanor is coming to the UK, bringing winds of up to 80mph

Emma Haslett

The year is about to get off to a windy start, with the latest named storm, Storm Eleanor, due to blast across the UK tonight, bringing rain, snow, and winds of up to 80mph.

The Met Office said the storm, part of an unsettled low-pressure system, will hit the UK tonight, and continue to rage on Wednesday, bringing snow across higher ground and rain for the rest of us, as well as gales.

In the capital, winds are likely to rise as high as 45mph, bringing torrential rain overnight. The gales will continue well into the afternoon tomorrow, before easing just before the rush hour.

Meanwhile, temperatures will drop over the weekend, falling to six degrees celsius over the weekend and staying in the mid-single figures early next week.

#StormEleanor has officially been named by @MetEireann. Eleanor will track across parts of Ireland Tuesday Evening but will then bring strong winds across parts of the UK through into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/m8zYKu1YDd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2018

Read more: Get ready for a stormy winter, with power cuts and travel disruption

“The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday, and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland," said Paul Gundersen, the Met Office's chief forecaster.

Dan Harris, its deputy chief forecaster, added: “Later in the week and over the weekend there are signs of a trend to colder conditions, especially in the north, with clearer skies for many and a return of the risk of frost, ice and wintry showers. It could remain more unsettled in the south."

Read more: Government issues health warning with temperatures set to plummet