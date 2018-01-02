Rebecca Smith

London Bridge station has reopened today after 10 days of hefty engineering work as its £1bn redevelopment nears completion after more than five years of work.

The final section of the new concourse has been revealed, and five platforms have opened to the public, allowing Cannon Street trains to resume calling at the station.

Work began in 2013 on London Bridge as part of Network Rail's work on the £7bn Thameslink programme. The new open concourse - which Network Rail says is bigger than the pitch at Wembley - links all 15 platforms for the first time. There are two new entrances on Tooley Street, connecting the north and south sides of the station.

Here's a look at how London Bridge station is shaping up:

It is expected that work will continue on the station concourse until the spring, with new shops, cafes and leisure facilities opening throughout the year.

Network Rail's chief executive Mark Carne said:

The opening of our landmark station is a shining example of the investment we are making in the railway. I would like to thank passengers for their patience while we transformed London Bridge into the modern transport hub it is today, with more trains to more destinations, connecting north-south London and beyond.

The London Bridge work was part of a raft of Network Rail projects undergoing work over the festive period, with a wave of station closures to allow for improvements.

Network Rail said last November it was kicking off the sale of its commercial property portfolio in order to provide "a significant injection of cash" to help fund upgrades. Some 5,500 properties are up for sale in England and Wales, and the majority of which are spaces in railway arches.

Most will be sold as leasehold with Network Rail retaining the freeholds to ensure access rights will be unaffected.

