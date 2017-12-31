Oliver Gill

With parts of the UK bracing themselves to be lashed by Storm Dylan, revellers in the capital can expect a largely dry night of festivities.

Some 100,000 ticket holders packing the banks of the River Thames later today will be rewarded with almost rain-free conditions, weather forecasters say.

The traditional firework display – 10,000 fireworks over 12 minutes – will be accompanied by performances from Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande and Florence Welch.

Although rain is currently falling, by 5pm there will be just a 10 per cent chance of rain. This will remain broadly similar throughout the night, spiking only at 9pm to a 40 per cent chance of wet weather.

Temperatures will be comparatively mild, with the Met Office forecasting them to dip to around eight degrees Celsius. It will be breezy though, with south-west winds of 13-16mph gusting to as much as 33mph.

While fewer police officers will be patrolling London streets during the celebrations Met superintendent Nick Aldworth said "a proportionate number of officers based on the threat" will be on hand.

Storm Dylan is also not likely to disturb midnight celebrations in Scotland. With up to 150,000 people gathering for Hogmanay in Edinburgh, the worst of the weather is set to hit the Scottish capital at around 7pm.

Back in London, arguably the biggest inconvenience for those heading out for New Year will be the effects of a 24-hour strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway. The industrial action, over concerns about rosters, Sunday working and guards, will bring delays and cancellations to many trains heading into London Waterloo.

