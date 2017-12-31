Oliver Gill

Uber prices are set to rocket across the country this evening, as New Year's Eve promises to be one of the busiest times of the year for the ride-sharing firm.

So-called "dynamic pricing" – which Uber claims is an automatic process to "incentivise licensed drivers to work during busy times and in busy areas" – means New Year's revellers could be hit with a pricey trip home.

Surge pricing is likely to peak between 12am and 3am across the 40 UK towns and cities Uber operates, so it may be worth travelling before or after these times in order to get the best deal.

Uber said it needs to hike prices in order to ensure there are enough cars on the roads to meet demand.

If you cannot avoid the 12am to 3am timeframe, users will see an estimate of the increased price before they confirm a booking.

One way of sharing the cost in London is to choose the UberPool service, which matches passengers heading in the same direction. UberPool fares are upfront (no estimates) so the price you see is the prices you’ll pay and it is always 25 per cent less than a comparable UberX trip.

Uber's top tips for a cost-saving and safe New Year

Split the fare

The Uber app allows you to split the fare with your friends and family contacts.

The app will split the final fare evenly and charge everyone’s Uber account so there’s no need for cash.

Confirm your driver

When you book a trip you’ll immediately receive the name and photo of your licensed driver, the car registration number, make and model as well as a picture of what the car looks like.

You can also call or message the driver anonymously through the app to quickly be on your way.

Share your trip details

If you’re going to make it just before midnight, keep your friends and family updated by sharing a live map of your journey.

Select "Trip Status" during your trip to share your current locations and estimated time of arrival to make sure you get there on time or home safely.

Contact support

If you wake up in 2018 and realise you lost an item back in 2017, get in touch via the Uber "Help" function on the app.

