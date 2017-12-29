Caitlin Morrison

As the current year draws to a close, it's not unusual to start looking ahead to what the next might bring.

Many people will go into 2018 with big plans, or hopes, at least, of really shaking things up over the next 12 months.

So here's a list of five episodes of the City A.M. Unregulated podcast that can help you do just that:

Change your outlook

This man can make you 96 per cent happier in just 10 minutes a day.

Start a new career

If you're trying to make the leap into a new field, take inspiration from Habito founder Daniel Hegarty, who left the music business to launch a digital mortgage startup.

Win friends and influence people

Vanessa Van Edwards reveals how you can make people like you in five seconds.

Digital declutter

Maybe you're resolving to do something as simple but powerful as taking control of your inbox - find out how to become a total email hero.

Where there's a will...

And possibly the most important part of making a change, this podcast is all about willpower and how to improve it.

Read more: If that's not enough, check out these tips from the experts on how to make resolutions stick.