Friday 29 December 2017 1:32pm

Donald Trump hits out at Amazon as he calls on US Post Office to hike prices

 
Caitlin Morrison
President Trump Hosts American Technology Council Roundtable
Trump greets Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in happier times (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump has hit out at Amazon in a call on the "US Post Office" to raise prices.

He seems to be referring to the US Postal Service, which he also claimed was becoming "dumber and poorer".

The US President made his remarks via Twitter, writing: "Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!"

Shares in Amazon weren't affected too badly in before-the-bell trading, dipping by 0.35 per cent.

Trump's attack on one of biggest companies in the world comes weeks after he introduced a swathe of tax reforms, including slashing the rate of corporate income tax from 35 per cent to 21 per cent.

