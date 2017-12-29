Donald Trump says he won't meddle in the probe of Russian election meddling

Helen Cahill

Donald Trump has said he won't intervene in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

The US President has told the New York Times he has the power to start or finish any investigation by the justice department, but that he will not in this case because he feels he will be treated "fairly".

He said: "But for purposes of hopefully thinking I'm going to be treated fairly, I've stayed uninvolved with this particular matter."

Trump has denied he colluded with Russian officials ahead of the election in 2016, and has also been forced to deny that he tried to sack Robert Mueller, the lead investigator on the case.

He added: "It makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position. So the sooner it's worked out, the better it is for the country."

Russia has also denied it tried to influence the US elections in favour of a Trump win.

On the conduct of Mueller, Trump said: "I think he's going to be fair."