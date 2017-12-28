Lynsey Barber

We may be in an era of little wage growth, but that's not the case if you're the boss of the world's biggest tech company.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook landed a major pay rise off the back of a great year for iPhone sales, new regulatory filings reveal.

Cook earned $12.8m for the year to the end of September, up 47 per cent on the previous year when he had taken a pay cut.

That pay packet came in the form of $3.06m in salary and a chunky $9.3m bonus. He also bagged $89.2m worth of stock.

For the 2016 financial year, Cook's remuneration dropped to $8.7m from $10.3m in 2015.

And the paperwork also revealed that the tech leader has been given the use of a private jet for the first time, citing "the interests of security and efficiency based on our global profile and the highly visible nature of Cook's role as chief executive".