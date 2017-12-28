We may be in an era of little wage growth, but that's not the case if you're the boss of the world's biggest tech company.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook landed a major pay rise off the back of a great year for iPhone sales, new regulatory filings reveal.
Read more: Apple’s Tim Cook says the purpose of life is not to love your job
Cook earned $12.8m for the year to the end of September, up 47 per cent on the previous year when he had taken a pay cut.
That pay packet came in the form of $3.06m in salary and a chunky $9.3m bonus. He also bagged $89.2m worth of stock.
Read more: Apple boss Tim Cook has spent the day meeting the PM and Mayor of London
For the 2016 financial year, Cook's remuneration dropped to $8.7m from $10.3m in 2015.
And the paperwork also revealed that the tech leader has been given the use of a private jet for the first time, citing "the interests of security and efficiency based on our global profile and the highly visible nature of Cook's role as chief executive".