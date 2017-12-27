Bitcoin has dipped back below $15,000 after recovering on Tuesday from a serious sell off.
The cryptocurrency was trading at $14,719 at pixel time according to Coindesk, down six per cent, or around $1,000. And it was at $14,690 on Bitstamp, also at pixel time.
Bitcoin has had a rollercoaster time, recording its worst week since 2013 last week, falling as low as just over $11,000 on Friday. But it has since regained some of those losses, shooting over $16,000 on boxing day.
"While previous selloffs have always come at the hands of a significant negative news story, this time it seemed to come out the blue," said analysts at IG.
"With bitcoin moving lower once more today, it seems that some degree of scepticism remains over quite why we saw such heavy losses despite a lack of negative news flow."