The world's wealthiest people added a collective $1 trillion to their riches in 2017, with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos making the greatest gains off the back of a standout year for the technology and retail giant.
And the rich are getting richer, gaining four times more than they did in 2016, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, as stock markets boomed. Their wealth now stands at $5.3 trillion, up from $4.4 trillion a year earlier.
Read more: Wealth of the world's top tech entrepreneurs surpasses $1 trillion
Bezos added $34.2bn to his wealth in a year when he overtook Microsoft founder Bill Gates as the richest person in the world. Even with promises of giving away his wealth to charitable projects, Gates still added $8.9bn to his wealth.
Behind Bezos, the chair of Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group Hui Ka Yan was the second biggest gainer, bagging $25.9bn.
Luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, added $23.6bn to his wealth, while another tech entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg, added $22.6bn.
Top 10 richest people who gained the most wealth in 2017
|Billionaire
|Wealth added in 2017
|Total worth
|Overall ranking
|Jeff Bezos
|$34.2bn
|$99.6bn
|1
|Hui Ka Yan
|$25.9bn
|$33.3bn
|26
|Bernard Arnault
|$23.6bn
|$62.8bn
|6
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$22.6bn
|$72.6bn
|5
|Pony Ma
|$20.1bn
|$41bn
|19
|Mukesh Ambani
|$17.7bn
|$40.5bn
|20
|Yang Huiyan
|$14.1bn
|$21.2bn
|40
|Larry Page
|$12.9bn
|$52.9bn
|9
|Wang Wei
|$12.7bn
|$17.4bn
|61
|Rob Walton
|$12.3bn
|$46.7bn
|14
|Sergey Brin
|$12.3bn
|$51.5bn
|11