Of course, no one is a fan of the commute into work, but more than a third of Londoners think the situation on trains into the capital is getting worse.

That's according to a new survey by City Hall and YouGov, which also found overwhelming support for commuter trains in the capital to be handed over into Transport for London's control.

Some 37 per cent of Londoners said they think private rail companies such as Southern, Southeastern and South Western are worse than they were last year, with just eight per cent agreeing they were better.

The government had previously said that it was against devolving power to TfL, but last month in a fresh rail strategy said it would consider plans for potentially transferring some services into local hands.

The survey found that 61 per cent of Londoners support TfL having greater control, while 51 per cent agreed TfL taking over commuter routes into the capital would be a positive move. Just eight per cent said they thought it would have a negative impact.

It comes as the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to Network Rail over issues in December, including a line side fire which disrupted services to and from Waterloo for days.

“These latest figures are a damning indictment of the continuing failure of the train operating companies to provide an adequate service for passengers," said Khan.

"Londoners are fed up of the repeated delays, cancellations and overcrowding getting in and out of London, and alongside problems with Network Rail, many timetables have become works of fiction for commuters over December. Growing dissatisfaction with the private train companies shows why a further hike in rail fares this January is simply unjustifiable."

Rail fares will go up by 3.4 per cent, on average, on 2 January 2018, the biggest rise in five years.