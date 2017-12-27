Caitlin Morrison

Heavy snow is causing transport difficulties across the UK, after the Met Office issued a series of weather warnings.

The poor weather conditions led London Stansted to close one of its runways earlier today and suspend flights. The runway has since reopened, but the closure has led to ongoing delays and cancellations.

The airport has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

In a yellow warning for rain and snow covering London and the south east of England, the forecasting service said people should expect heavy rain turning to snow in places today.

"An area of heavy rain will extend northeast across the area later on Tuesday, easing from eastern areas on Wednesday," the Met Office said.

"The rain is likely to turn to snow in places, mainly over higher ground, initially across Wales, then across parts of central and eventually southern England. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times due to standing water or snow. Some delays to air travel due to snow are possible. There is also a smaller chance that individual homes and businesses could be flooded."

Thousands of homes in the Midlands are without power because of heavy snowfall overnight, and the M1 was blocked earlier due to a lorry accident caused by the weather. There have also been multiple collisions on the A14 in Northamptonshire.