Wednesday 27 December 2017 8:23am

Tube delays across London as the capital gets back to work

 
Caitlin Morrison
Tottenham Court Road Prepares For The Arrival Of Cross Rail
Tube delays in London (Source: Getty)

There are delays on a number of Tube lines across the capital, affecting Londoners heading back to the office after the Christmas break.

There are delays between White City and Leytonstone eastbound on the Central line due to a faulty train.

The Waterloo & City line is currently disrupted due to a faulty train.


Meanwhile, there is no service on the Circle line between Edgware Road and Aldgate, via Victoria, due to planned engineering work.


This work is also affecting the District line, which is suspended between South Kensington and Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon and between Earl's Court and Edgware Road/Kensington (Olympia).

