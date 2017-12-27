Tube delays across London as the capital gets back to work

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on a number of Tube lines across the capital, affecting Londoners heading back to the office after the Christmas break.

There are delays between White City and Leytonstone eastbound on the Central line due to a faulty train.

Delays are occurring between White City and Leytonstone eastbound only, due to an earlier faulty train at Queensway. Good service on the rest of the line. — Central line (@centralline) December 27, 2017

The Waterloo & City line is currently disrupted due to a faulty train.

There are currently delays occurring on the line due to a faulty train.



Meanwhile, there is no service on the Circle line between Edgware Road and Aldgate, via Victoria, due to planned engineering work.

District line: No service between South Kensington and Ealing Broadway / Richmond / Wimbledon and between Earl's Court and Edgware Road / Kensington (Olympia) due to planned engineering work.

This work is also affecting the District line, which is suspended between South Kensington and Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon and between Earl's Court and Edgware Road/Kensington (Olympia).