Helen Cahill

John Lewis' clearance sale is starting in just under two hours, and the UK retail favourite is offering deals on womenswear, furniture, TVs and more.

Here are some of the best offers, which will be available from 5pm today.

The Floppy Jo three-seater sofa by Loaf will be on sale at £999, down from £1,549.

Fancy starting your year with a new mid-century piece? This G Plan vintage sofa has been reduced from £1,550 to £999.

If you're looking for a new television, this Sony Bravia will be on sale for £949, and this Panasonic LED TV will have its price dropped from £929 to £799.

There will be plenty of offers on laptops. This Microsoft Surface laptop bundle will be on at £1,199.95, the Lenovo IdeaPad is on sale for £249.95 and the HP Omen i5 laptop will be on at £699.99, a £100 saving.

Some womenswear has already gone on sale. This AND/OR knit jumper has been reduced from £89 to £45, and these wide-leg jeans have had their price slashed from £120 to £70.

For men's clothing, John Lewis has a range of jackets on sale, including this jacket from its Kin brand, which will be brought down from £119 to just £50.