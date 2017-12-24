Want to avoid a family bust-up this Christmas? Skip the DIY

Helen Cahill

Want to avoid a pointless bust-up with your loved ones this Christmas? Then leave your DIY for another time.

Christmas is supposed to be a relaxing period, but with the booze flowing a family argument is almost inevitable.

Read more: Iconic London toy store Hamleys opens Beijing shop in time for Christmas

According to the Federation of Master Builders, more than one in ten of us end up fighting over unnecessary home improvements.

These were the main reasons for family arguments over the Christmas season:

1) Cooking meals (38 per cent);

2) Spending too much time with loved ones (36 per cent);

3) Interacting with in-laws (34 per cent);

4) Consuming too much alcohol (26 per cent);

5) Deciding what to watch on TV (16 per cent);

6) Playing games (11 per cent);

7) DIY jobs, including assembling flat pack furniture (11 per cent);

8) Sleeping arrangements (seven per cent).

Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs at FMB, said: "Christmas is a joyous time but it also puts families under immense emotional strain – extended families come together in a confined space and we tend to spend an unusually long amount of time with the same people.

"It’s therefore questionable as to whether we ought to add fuel to the fire by embarking upon DIY projects."