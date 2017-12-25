Monday 25 December 2017 3:51pm

Britons went crazy for contactless in 2017: Here's how much we spent

 
Emma Haslett
So many contactless payments, so little time. (Source: Getty)

Britons are using contactless payments for bigger and bigger transactions, new figures have shown.

Barclaycard said the amount Britons spent using contactless transactions rose 157 per cent in 2017 - despite the number of actual transactions only rising 47 per cent.

The figures suggested we are becoming more used to using contactless: in 2016 the amount spent rose 166 per cent, while the number of transactions shot up by 111 per cent.

The news came as figures suggested shoppers spent £1.4bn on Saturday as they made a mad dash for last-minute presents.

The figures, by Worldpay, suggested retailers were 45 per cent busier than an average day, as shoppers panic-bought gifts and groceries in preparation for Christmas day.

Today Adam Herson, business development director at Barclays Mobile Payments, said: “Contactless payments are now part of everyday life for millions of Britons.

"As a result, increasingly over the past year we have seen a dramatic interest in a new generation of payment systems – chips that can be seamlessly incorporated into items of clothing, watches or jewellery. I would expect to see this area grow exponentially over the next 12 months.”

