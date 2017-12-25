Britons went crazy for contactless in 2017: Here's how much we spent

Britons are using contactless payments for bigger and bigger transactions, new figures have shown.
Barclaycard said the amount Britons spent using contactless transactions rose 157 per cent in 2017 - despite the number of actual transactions only rising 47 per cent.
The figures suggested we are becoming more used to using contactless: in 2016 the amount spent rose 166 per cent, while the number of transactions shot up by 111 per cent.
The news came as figures suggested shoppers spent £1.4bn on Saturday as they made a mad dash for last-minute presents.
The figures, by Worldpay, suggested retailers were 45 per cent busier than an average day, as shoppers panic-bought gifts and groceries in preparation for Christmas day.
Today Adam Herson, business development director at Barclays Mobile Payments, said: “Contactless payments are now part of everyday life for millions of Britons.
"As a result, increasingly over the past year we have seen a dramatic interest in a new generation of payment systems – chips that can be seamlessly incorporated into items of clothing, watches or jewellery. I would expect to see this area grow exponentially over the next 12 months.”
