Could West London get two new London Overground stations?

Transport for London (TfL) says it has received overwhelming support for two new London Overground stations in West London.

The two new stations, at Hythe Road and Old Oak Common Lane in Park Royal, will be part of the massive regeneration of Old Oak Common, at the heart of which will be an interchange between the Queen Elizabeth Line, aka Crossrail, and HS2.

TfL said in its consultation the Hythe Road station received 86 per cent support, while the Old Oak Common version received 92 per cent support.

However, it said some of the 1,000 respondents to the consultation did express worries about the distance between the London Overground line and the Elizabeth and HS2 lines would be too far.

As well as the new stations, the regeneration of Old Oak Common is expected to create 25,000 homes and 65,000 jobs.

Alex Williams, TfL's director of city planning, said: “This consultation has shown strong support for these two potential new London Overground stations at Old Oak. We will now consider comments from the consultation and use them to help shape the plans further to ensure we support the regeneration of Old Oak and Park Royal in the most effective way.”

