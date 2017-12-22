Oliver Gill

Shares in Mulberry leapt over seven per cent this morning, putting an extra £40m on high-end handbag firm's stock market valuation.

In absence of a stock market announcement or even a favourable analyst report, was this simply a result of a last minute mad Christmas dash to snap up their purses?

It would appear not.

Instead, today's share price jump was following one trade at 8:05 am this morning of 200 shares. The buy order had a value of £2,088.00.

Mulberry's current market cap is around £630m, chunky for a company quoted on the Alternative Investment Market.

But only a fraction of the firm's shares 60m shares are available for free floatation purposes – i.e. for everyday Joes to trade. The majority of Mulberry is owned by the so-called "Queen of Bond Street", Singaporean billionaire Christina Ong, who took control of the Bath-based firm back in 2003.

So while City A.M. cannot completely discount the prospect of department store shelves running short of Mulberry's wares, it is more likely today's shift is down to a tiny little trade.

