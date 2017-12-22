London weather on Christmas day: Spoiler - it isn't going to snow

Emma Haslett

After the cold snap of the past couple of weeks, bookies slashed their odds of a white Christmas.

But their enthusiasm was premature, it seems, after the Met Office confirmed Christmas day is likely to be rather milder than the past couple of weeks.

The latest forecast for the capital on Christmas day is temperatures of 10 degrees celsius, with some rain and breezy conditions.

High pressure will dominate, meaning mild temperatures and lots of cloud.

Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: "For Christmas Day, parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see some heavy and prolonged rain and there is still a possibility of a white Christmas for some northern areas of Scotland. But, for most of us, it’s largely going to be dry, rather cloudy and breezy.”

Named storm on the way?

The Met Office added that despite rumours, a named storm was unlikely to affect the UK in the period after Christmas.

"Although the weather is expected to become more unsettled with wet and windy conditions between Christmas and New Year, no named storms are expected at this stage and there are currently no warnings for wind," it said.

Meanwhile, transport chiefs warned people to be wary of travelling today, which is expected to be the busiest day on the roads this year.

