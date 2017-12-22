Oliver Gill

Bookie Ladbrokes Coral has struck a deal with GVC to be taken over for £4bn.

The tie-up between the UK stalwart and the owner of brands Bwin and Sportingbet will create one of the world's largest sports betting firms.

Today's announcement follows a statement earlier in December revealing the gambling duo were in "detailed discussions" over a potential tie-up.

The firms have had something of an on-off relationship in recent years, with previous takeover talks falling away in 2016 after Ladbrokes sealed a merger with Coral.

Ladbrokes chair John Kelly said the tie-up with Coral had "demonstrated why scale can be so effective in this market" but added: "The proposed combination with GVC accelerates our strategy to improve the customer experience, drive faster online growth and build a more diverse and extensive international portfolio of businesses".

GVC chief executive Kenneth Alexander said:

The creation of one of the world's largest listed sports betting companies, combining a portfolio of established brands, proven technology and leading market positions in multiple geographies, is a truly exciting prospect.

