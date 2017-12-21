Ross McLean

Manchester United and runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City have avoided punishment over the fracas which occurred in the Old Trafford tunnel after the derby earlier this month.

Both clubs were requested by the Football Association (FA) to submit their observations of the incident, which saw water and milk thrown at United boss Jose Mourinho and City coach Mikel Arteta incur a cut to the head.

“Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses the FA will be taking no formal action,” read a statement.

It is understood that Mourinho took exception to what he considered to be excessive celebrations by City’s squad and coaching staff after their 2-1 victory, which gave them an 11-point lead at the league’s summit.

Angry words were exchanged outside the dressing room area and Mourinho is believed to have clashed with City goalkeeper Ederson before conducting his post-match media duties.

Mourinho has also avoided any action over his pre-match comments where he implied that City’s players were prone to diving. The FA have, however, reminded the Portuguese that any further public comments about officials may result in disciplinary action.