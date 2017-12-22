Today's City Moves cover snacks, defence and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Pladis

Pladis, the global snacking company behind the well-loved McVitie’s and Jacob’s brands, announced yesterday that Jonny Jacobs has moved into the newly created role of strategy director at Pladis UK & Ireland. Jonny, previously head of supply chain finance for Pladis UK & Ireland, operated as interim chief financial officer at pladis in North America earlier this year. Also this year, Jonny was distinguished from a pool of 35 finalists to be named One Young Chartered Accountant of the Year, representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Based in the Hayes, London office, Jonny will lead the fast-paced strategy of Pladis UK&I, accelerating growth in McVitie’s, Jacob’s, Go ahead! and Godiva brands. The announcement of his new role comes shortly after pladis named Nick Bunker as new Managing Director UK & Ireland, with whom Jonny will work and be part of the executive board.

Cobham

Cobham announces the appointment of General (Ret) Norton Schwartz as a non-executive director, effective from 1 January. He will also become a member of the board’s remuneration and risk committees. General Schwartz retired from military service in October 2012 after serving over 39 years in the US Air Force. He was the 19th chief of staff of the US Air Force from 2008 –2012 and a member of the US joint chiefs of staff. He also held a number of other senior military positions including commander US transportation command, director for operations and director of the joint staff and deputy commander of US Special Operations Command. He sits on the board of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, and the USA board of directors of CAE, both NYSE listed companies. He is the president and CEO of Business Executives for National Security in the US, a position he has held since 2013. He has a BSc from the US Air Force Academy and an MA in business administration from Central Michigan University.

Brown Rudnick

International law firm Brown Rudnick has hired Jamie Symington as a partner to work alongside partners Peter Bibby and Chloe Pawson-Pounds in its contentious financial regulation team. Jamie’s arrival will help build on the team’s strong reputation for acting for firms and individuals facing inquiries from and investigations by financial regulators. Jamie brings a wealth of experience from his 18 years at the FCA (previously FSA) where he has been director of investigations since November 2015. His experience includes running major regulatory enforcement cases, being a member of the senior enforcement team with oversight for all high-risk FCA cases and projects and deciding FCA strategy and policy.

