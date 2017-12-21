Rebecca Smith

Ryanair pilots in Germany are set to strike for four hours tomorrow, saying that all flights planned by German airports during the period will be affected.

The strike will take place from 5am until 9am on Friday 22 December, the Vereinigung Cockpit union announced today. It said initial negotiations were cancelled at short notice after Ryanair refused to meet two of the representatives present.

The walkout comes after the airline staved off a strike threat in Ireland after saying it will agree to recognise pilots' unions.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary had said the carrier wanted to remove "any worry or concern" that passengers' Christmas flights might be disrupted by pilot industrial action.

"If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so, and we have written today to these unions inviting them to talks to recognise them and calling on them to cancel the threatened industrial action planned for Christmas week," he said.

Today, Ingolf Schumacher at the VC, said Ryanair's offer to negotiate with the VC "can only be classified as another publicity stunt".

"In the history of the VC, there has not been a case in which the collective bargaining autonomy has been trampled on by an employer as it is now with Ryanair."

Ryanair said it had written to pilots asking them to work as normal to avoid disrupting the travel plans of thousands of German passengers.

Ryanair's head of communications Robin Kiely said:

Ryanair apologises sincerely to any German customers worried or affected by this threatened 4 hour strike tomorrow morning. We hope that our German pilots will put the needs of our customers first during Christmas week. We advise all customers in Germany to turn up as normal tomorrow, as we plan to operate all scheduled flights, and we will be doing our upmost to minimise any disruptions to the Christmas travel plans of our German customers.

Irish pilots' union Impact had said earlier that Ryanair had confirmed in writing it recognised the union as the representative of the airline's pilots, and Impact had accepted an invitation to attend a meeting on 3 January to agree "a comprehensive recognition agreement that will establish collective bargaining procedures in the airline".

It said its threat of industrial action had diminished for the time being.

