Thursday 21 December 2017 6:40pm

Poundland's festive tweets have gone distinctly NSFW, and Twinings isn't happy about it

 
Caitlin Morrison
Poundland is shaking things up on Twitter (Source: Getty)

While most brands focus on the traditional Christmas themes of family, food and frenzied spending in their festive advertising, Poundland has gone in a different direction.

The discounter has been tweeting some extremely rude messages over the past few days, with tweets featuring a Christmas elf accompanied by either naked Barbies, crude graffiti and heavy innuendo - or a combination of all three. All the stress over owner Steinhoff's accounting problems has clearly got to someone in the social media team.

Now, the firm's risqué campaign has angered tea brand Twinings after its product was displayed in one of the images.

Twinings tweeted: "We are aware of an image that is circulating that misuses our product. This is to confirm that we had no involvement in this and that it is obviously not reflective of our brand values."

Here's a selection of the maddest oddest offerings from the pound shop chain:

Poundland later tweeted a new photo having removed the box of Twinings.

