Oliver Gill

Royal Bank of Scotland today announced a boardroom shake-up, including the appointment of a former senior adviser to the World Bank.

Sir Sandy Crombie, the former chief executive of Standard Life who has been on RBS' board since 2009, is to step down as a non-executive director.

Current board member Robert Gillespie will pick up Crombie's role as chairman of the group performance & remuneration committee respectively and Mark Seligman will take on his position as senior independent director.

Meanwhile, Dr Lena Wilson, the former chief executive of Scottish Enterprise and ex-senior investment adviser to the World Bank in Washington DC, is to be appointed as a non-exec of RBS. She has been a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of FTSE 100 firm Intertek since 2012.

Read more: RBS mulls 259 branch closures as it chops 680 jobs in run-up to Christmas

"Sandy Crombie has made an outstanding contribution to the Board of RBS and we have benefitted greatly from his wisdom and experience. The Board and I will miss Sandy’s presence as a much-valued colleague and friend, and he leaves RBS with our very best wishes for the future," said RBS chairman Howard Davies.

"I am delighted that Robert Gillespie will be building on Sandy’s excellent work as chairman of the group performance & remuneration committee, and that Mark Seligman is assuming the pivotal role of Senior Independent Director. Robert and Mark are both ideally suited to these positions, and I know they will have much to contribute. Mark will also join the group performance & remuneration committee."

He continued: "Finally, we are very pleased to welcome Dr Lena Wilson as a non-executive director. With her strong public sector and commercial background, I am confident that Lena’s appointment will further strengthen the RBS Board’s composition and we look forward to welcoming her to the board.”

Read more: Royal Bank of Scotland stress test results in focus for chancellor