Caitlin Morrison

US firm Long Island Iced Tea announced today that it was switching focus from teas to blockchain - and its share price shot up.

The company is also changing its name to Long Blockchain, according to a statement which caused the stock to soar by as much as 500 per cent in pre-market trading.

Blockchain has done well out of bitcoin's seemingly ever-increasing value, and is now viewed as the better investment of the two digital innovations. Today, UBS advised clients to "shun bitcoin" but invest in blockchain technology, which it expects to "generate $300bn (£225bn) to $400bn of global economic value by 2027".

The group said it's already in the preliminary stages of evaluating specific opportunities involving blockchain technology. The discussions are only in the preliminary stages but indicate the areas of focus for the company include potential partnerships, investments or acquisitions involving:

A blockchain software developer building blockchain infrastructure for the financial services industry

A London-based FCA regulated, institutional provider of FX services that is building multiple blockchain and digital crypto currency technology solutions for global financial markets

A new smart contract platform for building decentralized applications that provides scalability beyond currently available options

However, the company said it "does not have an agreement with any of these entities for a transaction and there is no assurance that a definitive agreement with these, or any other entity, will be entered into or ultimately consummated".

"We view advances in blockchain technology as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and have made the decision to pivot our business strategy in order to pursue opportunities in this evolving industry," said Philip Thomas, the group's chief executive.

"We are committed to enhancing shareholder value and believe that our new focus is the best path towards this goal. We will, in the coming weeks and months, be taking a series of steps related to our efforts to assemble a world-class team of industry professionals to help us realise this vision. We are pursuing our new direction in a thoughtful and deliberate manner.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in the beverage industry and we are committed to growing our business both on a national and international scale. I want to assure our beverage industry customers, suppliers, and partners of our continuing support of the Long Island Iced Tea portfolio of beverages. Your support over the years has helped to drive our growth and elevate our brand, and we remain committed to maintaining and fostering these relationships."