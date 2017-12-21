Rebecca Smith

Airlines including British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair, are keeping the pressure on Heathrow to maintain passenger charges after expansion, threatening to withdraw support if they are not kept the same or lowered.

In evidence published this week for the Transport Select Committee's airports national policy statement inquiry, trade body Airlines UK said that passenger charges at the airport "are the highest in the world, therefore it is simply untenable to increase them further to fund expansion".

It added:

Support for the project is conditional on charges being kept level with the ambition for lower charges over time. Carriers will reserve the right to withdraw support if this does not happen.

The body for UK-registered airlines and other carriers with a major UK operation has 12 members spanning BA, EasyJet and Ryanair, to Norwegian, Flybe and Jet2.

Airlines UK said in its submission to MPs that any new infrastructure "must be cost-effective and present value for money for users, while also protecting against cost overruns".

"Today’s passengers must not pay for capacity that will not be operational until the mid-2020’s. We need the right solution at the right price, at the right time, in order to meet the needs of customers," the group added.

While Heathrow has secured government backing for expansion, and political support for the project looks sufficient to push on with the plans when they are put before MPs in the first half of next year, the airport is still facing scrutiny over details of its proposals.

It says it has been working with airlines since the government's decision in October to put forward a lower cost option for the third runway, and last week said it will open a public planning consultation in January with more details.

Earlier this week, Heathrow announced it had found options which could trim £2.5bn off expansion, bringing the total cost to £14bn, including by phasing construction, though British Airways owner IAG was quick to express scepticism.

It said the airport's project costs "frequently increase substantially from their original budget without any justification", and IAG boss Willie Walsh said Heathrow risked "becoming a European white elephant if costs spin further out of control".

Heathrow's executive director expansion, Emma Gilthorpe, said:

The secretary of state set us the challenge to deliver an expanded airport for Britain with passenger charges staying close to current levels. We have now identified potential savings of £2.5bn and are increasingly confident we can meet the affordability challenge.

Gilthorpe added that Heathrow continues to work "to reduce the cost of expansion", adding that it would not compromise on its local commitments.

