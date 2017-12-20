US House gives final approval for sweeping tax changes in win for Trump

Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump scored his first major legislative victory today as the US House of Representatives gave its final stamp of approval on his sweeping tax bill.

The House voted 224 to 201 to approve the bill, which will slash taxes for corporations from 35 per cent to 21 per cent.

Now, Trump only has to sign the bill into law, which he is expected to do before the end of the year.

“We are making America great again,” Trump said at a White House celebration with Republicans. “Ultimately what does it mean? It means jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said.

We are delivering HISTORIC TAX RELIEF for the American people!#TaxCutsandJobsAct pic.twitter.com/lLgATrCh5o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

Trump said in a tweet that his team would go on to make many more victories.

I would like to congratulate @SenateMajLdr on having done a fantastic job both strategically & politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill. I could have not asked for a better or more talented partner. Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

