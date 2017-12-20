Wednesday 20 December 2017 11:05pm

US House gives final approval for sweeping tax changes in win for Trump

 
Courtney Goldsmith
President Trump Speaks On The Passage Of The GOP Tax Plan At The White House
A win for Trump (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump scored his first major legislative victory today as the US House of Representatives gave its final stamp of approval on his sweeping tax bill.

The House voted 224 to 201 to approve the bill, which will slash taxes for corporations from 35 per cent to 21 per cent.

Now, Trump only has to sign the bill into law, which he is expected to do before the end of the year.

“We are making America great again,” Trump said at a White House celebration with Republicans. “Ultimately what does it mean? It means jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs,” he said.

Trump said in a tweet that his team would go on to make many more victories.

