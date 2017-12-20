US upholds 300 per cent tariff on Bombardier C Series jet

Courtney Goldsmith

An international row between the US and Canada has kicked off again as the US Department of Commerce upheld massive tariffs on the import of Bombardier's C Series jet.

The department has imposed tariffs of nearly 300 per cent on imports of the jet after rival Boeing complained that it had received unfair subsidies.

The Commerce Department’s tariff will only take effect if the US International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in Boeing’s favour in its final decision, which is expected in early 2018.

The Unite union today called on the ITC to set aside the "job crushing" tariffs as the jet is a big part of Bombardier's operations in Belfast.

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said the Commerce Department's decision was "nakedly political and has the potential to crush jobs, not only in Northern Ireland but in the US too".

“Boeing is using its meritless complaint as cover to close the US market, which is one of the biggest in the world, to new entrants such as Bombardier’s C Series aircraft," Turner said.

