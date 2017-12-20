Chris Tremlett

Recriminations have abounded since England surrendered control of the Ashes with defeat at the Waca on Monday with questions consequently raised over the future of head coach Trevor Bayliss and a trio of senior players.

For me, Bayliss’s time is not up. He was appointed in the summer of 2015 and I believe he has done a really good job, especially when you look at the limited-overs sides.

He has taken the confidence of players featuring in those teams from one extreme to the other and has completely changed the culture; England no longer go out with fear.

Trying to change the Test outfit is a much tougher ask, however. It’s never easy to win in Australia, as history has shown, and ultimately England have not had the quality of player or depth of talent pool to succeed there during the current series.

Bayliss has put trust in people and has been let down. It is some of those players involved in off-field incidents who have shown a lack of respect and done the side and their country a disservice, not the coach.

Of the senior players to have been questioned, former skipper Alastair Cook has had a rough time in Australia but he’s England’s highest Test run-scorer and if he wants to carry on then he should be given that chance.

The same applies to James Anderson; a team needs some of its senior players to hang around to help the younger ones coming through.

In England, we know Jimmy is the best around and he was awesome in the summer. It’s unrealistic to expect too much from him Down Under as he’s simply not going to swing it around corners in Australia.

I’d like to see Jimmy stick around because we know what he can do in home conditions and England’s bowling unit is nowhere near as strong without him.

The worrying one for me would be Stuart Broad. The 31-year-old is not as effective as he was, especially on flatter wickets, his pace has dropped and he’s not producing the goods like he once did.

Like he does, Broad still has the odd special Test match but he might be one whose place comes under threat if the selectors decide they want to start looking towards the future and blood some youngsters.

This tour of Australia has again demonstrated the need for England to adopt a different mindset when they travel abroad, where pitches can be flatter and bowlers are given a ball which doesn’t swing.

As a country we need to start preparing better for those away tours, be smarter and have a couple of X-factor bowlers who are just going to bowl as quickly as they can for short spells.

Mark Wood has had his injury problems but falls into that category as does 20-year-old George Garton of Sussex and Stuart Meaker at Surrey. At the minute, we never seem to have the necessary skills on the teamsheet and it may be time to start looking at some left-field names.