Gita Petkevica

London is a magnet for talented workers from overseas.

From doctors to hedge fund analysts, delivery drivers to waiters, these are exactly the type of hard-working people the UK needs to continue to attract in the future.

To provide some evidence on just how extensive their contribution is, we have carried out a series of research initiatives, and our findings are published in a white paper out this week.

Our research tells a powerful story, which policymakers would do well to note.

As a European fintech business specialising in money transfer, we focused on EU workers specifically to highlight what’s at stake, as the UK negotiates reciprocal travel and residency arrangements for UK and EU citizens. However, the issues have a wider context too.

Our findings highlight how much UK business relies on top European entrepreneurial talent across the board. Some 14 per cent of FTSE100 directors are EU nationals. At some major corporates, such as AstraZeneca and Vodafone, the proportion of EU talent on Boards is as high as 45 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

In today’s highly competitive globalised market, continuing to attract the very best business minds and ensuring UK corporates have a diverse mix of expertise is crucial.

The UK’s flexible labour market, relatively low levels of income tax, and multicultural workforce all add up. It is critical that the UK remains an international destination of choice for those looking to build their careers.

With smaller businesses, the picture is similar. One in 20 UK SME directors is an EU national – that means that there are approximately 35,000 entrepreneurial European businesses owners creating jobs, growth, and tax revenues in the British economy.

In fact, EU citizens living in the UK tend to be more entrepreneurial than their British neighbours, particularly the Scandinavians, Dutch, and French. Not only that – companies with an EU director are growing 33 per cent faster than the average UK SME over the last five years. Clearly, they are playing an important part in driving our economic growth.

The public sector is benefitting too. Education, nursing, and law enforcement are heavily dependent on European staff. For example, three per cent of the Metropolitan Police (more than 1,000 officers and support staff) are EU nationals. That’s a significant proportion of the people who keep London’s streets safe.

Not only are they working tirelessly in the public sector, EU citizens are paying their fair share for public services. Europeans actually contribute more in income taxes than Wales and Northern Ireland combined.

Everywhere you look in London, you can see how much the rich diversity of people from different cultures and countries brings to the capital’s economic and social fabric.

Our new white paper confirms the evidence of everyday experience, adding hard data into the debate about how much we gain from non-UK nationals.

By quantifying the substantial and positive impact they have on the economy, local communities, and public life, we hope that policies can be developed which continue to attract them, delivering significant benefits to all who live here.

