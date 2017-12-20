Joe Hall

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi is free to continue his comeback in the Christmas Eve clash against Saracens after a citing against him was dismissed at an independent hearing today.

The England international was cited for a dangerous tackle during Leicester's European Champions Cup defeat by Munster on Sunday, his first match back after suffering an injury on the opening weekend of the season in September.

Citing commissioner Jeff Mark believed Tuilagi should have been sent off after making contact with Munster flanker Chris Cloete's head in a tackle.

A retrospective red card would have derailed yet another comeback attempt for Tuilagi, who has been plagued by injury in recent years and has not started for England since 2014.

Yet while an independent disciplinary in London hearing agreed that the centre committed foul play against Munster, it ruled that he should not have been sent off.

"It was found that [Manu] Tuilagi had committed a reckless act of foul play in that his shoulder had made contact with Cloete's head," said European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) in a statement.

"But the committee was not satisfied that the offence warranted a red card."